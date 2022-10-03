Samskip adds carbon capture solution to two box ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Rotterdam-headquartered Samskip is making carbon capture a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonization. It is to add the Value Maritime Filtree gas cleaning solution to two 2011-built, 803 TEU containerships, the Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour.

“We work closely with freight owners who prioritize sustainability and whose end consumers hold them to account,” said Erik Hofmeester, head of vessel management at Samskip. “Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour, for example, run between the U.K, and the Netherlands on biofuels, which already cut CO2 by 90%. Using the Filtree system in addition will allow us to offer our first carbon neutral shortsea services.”

In addition to carbon capture, other elements of Samskip’s sustainability strategy include a project to build two emissions-free “SeaShuttle” ships powered by 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel cells, and a battery-powered barge initiative.

Value Maritime has developed its Filtree technology as a prefabricated, pre-installed gas cleaning system for ships which removes sulfur, particulate matter and CO2. The system also neutralizes the pH value of wash water, removing oil residues and ultra-fine particles.

Laurens Visser, commercial manager, Value Maritime, said tens of Filtree installations had been made to date, for owners seeking to solve a variety of emissions challenges.

“Ship operators can remain compliant while using lower cost, higher-sulfur fuel, for example. Others may be planning ahead for future regulations on CO2 and want to ensure that the technology they choose has been proven in service,” he said.

CAPTURED CARBON TRUCKED TO GREENHOUSES

Due for commissioning in early 2023, each Samskip installation will feature a gas cleaning unit behind the ship’s exhaust stack, with recovered CO2 being pumped to a 10 MW CO2 battery set, housed in ISO tank containers and carried on deck. Charged during the voyage, these batteries are unloaded in port, with Value Maritime trucking them to CO2 consumers such as greenhouses for discharge, then returning them empty for the next voyage.

Hofmeester said that, as a multimodal transport provider, Samskip finds the CO2 logistics aspect of the Value Maritime solution highly appealing.

“We haven’t seen anything like Filtree carbon capture technology out there, but reusing the CO2 by delivering it to greenhouses – that’s something really special,” he said. “It’s an elegant system which redelivers CO2 for natural absorption.”

“Carbon capture technology can make a significant contribution for owners seeking to reduce their carbon footprints now,” added Visser. “We are making a ‘green circle’ for ship owners and freight shippers by recycling the CO2, and offering certificated accountability on greenhouse gas reductions.”

With multiple battery sizes available, ranging between 3 MW and 15 MW, Value Maritime’s current carbon capture solution covers engine sizes suitable for container ships of up to 2,000 TEU capacity.