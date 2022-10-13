Resolve Pioneer set for 5 more years of service in Western Alaska

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., based Resolve Marine reports that its 207-foot response vessel Resolve Pioneer has completed its ABS special survey and received its U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certificate of inspection following a drydocking at the Vigor Industrial shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

The drydocking involved various technical upgrades, hull steel renewal, painting, overhaul and cleaning of the vessel.

The vessel is based in Western Alaska and provides critical emergency response and oil spill readiness 24/7. The Resolve Pioneer also helps to ensure that commercial vessels transiting U.S. waters are compliant with USCG OPA 90 regulations, including Salvage and Marine Firefighting and Alaska Alternative Planning Criteria.

“For nearly 40 years, Resolve Marine has reinvested profits back into our response capabilities,” said Joseph Farrell III, deputy CEO of Resolve Marine. “We continue to be the best-equipped emergency response company, both in Alaska and globally. The Resolve Pioneer is the only fully-crewed and dedicated emergency towing vessel in the United States and responds to dozens of emergencies each year, keeping thousands of gallons of oil from entering Alaskan waters. With the Resolve Pioneer on standby, Alaskan waters are protected.”