Oldendorff opts for new U-type scrubbers for two capesizes

Oslo-headquartered Yara Marine Technologies (YMT) will install U-type exhaust gas scrubbers on two new capesize bulk carriers set for delivery to Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers in 2022 and 2023.

Torsten Barenthin, Oldendorff Carriers’ director of innovation, and Aleksander Askeland, Yara Marine Technologies’ (YMT) chief sales officer, signed the agreement for what will the first installation of YMT’s new U-type SOx scrubbers at last week’s Nor-Shipping event.

Under previous contracts YMT has installed scrubbers and performed MARPOL compliance testing on 96 Oldendorff vessels.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with Yara Marine Technologies, which began in February 2018,” said Barenthin. “Equipping over 90 vessels with SOx scrubbers in less than two years was an enormously challenging project and we have been extremely satisfied with the results – allowing us close to 99% uptime. Given the high-quality performance of the existing scrubbers, it is no surprise that we have chosen Yara Marine as our partner for scrubber installations on our two incoming capesize bulk carriers Alice Oldendorff and Austyn Oldendorff.”

“We are very happy with Oldendorff Carrier’s decision to install our U-type scrubbers on their new vessels, marking 98 vessels fitted with our scrubbers so far,” said Askeland. “There is no bigger compliment to the hard work of our technical team than when an existing customer chooses to equip their fleet with more of our products. We look forward to hitting the 100-vessel mark in the future and helping the Oldendorff fleet continue to improve its environmental performance. As we widen our portfolio of innovative and cost-effective green technologies, we look forward to closer collaboration.”

Scrubbers offer a means for any existing fleet operating on heavy fuel oil (HFO) or a hybrid of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and HFO to comply with global regulations on sulfur emissions.

YMT’s scrubber portfolio includes in-line scrubbers (I-type and L-type) and packed bed scrubbers (U-type), with open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid options. New generation systems include Yara Marine’s ratio control system, which actively prevents over-scrubbing and reduces operational costs . Older vessels can have the ratio control system added to their scrubbers via a software update.