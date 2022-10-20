Crowley names Atkinson VP of sustainability

Crowley has promoted Meaghan Atkinson to vice president of sustainability. In this role, Atkinson will lead Crowley’s sustainability efforts, and drive action to decarbonize across the company’s operations and value chain to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As vice president, she will lead the company’s efforts to build partnerships across its industries and value chain to fulfill Crowley’s sustainability commitments.

Previously, as director of sustainability and regulatory affairs, Atkinson spearheaded the creation of the company’s first greenhouse gas inventory, leveraging Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud. She played an integral role in publishing Crowley’s first sustainability report. Her work has led to the company’s submittal of its first emission reduction goals to the Science Based Targets initiative as a step towards Crowley’s 2050 net-zero commitment.

“Crowley is poised through Meaghan’s leadership to help our people, suppliers, partners and customers advance with cleaner technology and transparent, data-driven results,” said Parker Harrison, chief legal and risk officer at Crowley . “Her expertise on the environmental, social and government (ESG) dimensions of sustainability have made her a leader inside and outside our organization. Meaghan’s contributions to Crowley’s sustainability journey to date have substantially advanced our mission to be the most sustainable and innovative maritime, logistics and technology company in the Americas.”

Prior to joining Crowley, Atkinson spent more than 15 years managing sustainability programs for organizations including CSX Corporation and the State of Florida Department of Military Affairs. She has expertise in sustainability strategy and best management practice, environmental regulation and management, ESG reporting and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building certification.

Atkinson holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in marine sciences from Stockton University.