Canadian Coast Guard makes new moves to reduce fleet emissions Written by Nick Blenkey









The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) today announced two significant steps it is taking to reduce its emissions in line with the Government of Canada’s 2030 and 2050 commitments on greenhouse gases: the start of a biodiesel testing project and the launch of the next phase in the construction of the Government of Canada’s first hybrid electric vessel.

Earlier this month, following the award of a contract to procure biodiesel from Windsor, Ontario based Sterling Fuels, CCG became the first Government agency to trial a 20% biodiesel blend in one of its vessels, the CCGS Caribou Isle. Over the next months, various biodiesel ratios will be tested in order to enable the CCG to assess operational feasibility and technological compatibility of higher blend rates across various operational settings. The biodiesel test project will help advance solutions to decrease emissions in the immediate term.

In addition to testing greener fuels, the CCG is preparing for construction of a new hybrid electric Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel (NSFRV) to reduces consumption of diesel. Following the design and engineering work for a vessel class fitted with a battery energy storage system, the CCG has issued a request for proposal to Canadian shipbuilders to start construction of one vessel.

“This new electric hybrid powered vessel and the use of biodiesel in our fleet have the potential to become a watershed moment in future shipbuilding and green fuel use,” said Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier, Commissioner. “These initiatives gives us reasons to be proud and to be hopeful. Congratulations to all Canadian Coast Guard personnel and project stakeholders on achieving these latest milestones.”

The successful Canadian shipyard bidder for the hybrid vessewill incorporate Canadian innovative green technologies in the construction of the vessel. These include the overall design by British Columbia vessel designer Robert Allan Ltd, a propulsion and battery system by Prince Edward Island engineering firm Aspin Kemp and Associates, and deck equipment systems engineering by Nova Scotia’s Hawboldt Industries Ltd.

Canadian shipbuilders can learn more about this opportunity HERE