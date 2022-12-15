ABS launches requirements for onboard carbon capture

Carbon capture onboard by vessels at sea is widely seen as likely to play an important role in reducing shipping’s CO2 emissions.

Earlier this year, ABS released a guide, Insights into Onboard Carbon Capture, examining the various methods of onboard carbon capture as well as carbon handling and storage and downstream considerations, as well as regulatory issues. Now, working with shipyards, ship owners and operators, ABS has developed a set of requirements to guide the industry in the application of carbon capture technology at sea.

Experience and insight derived from pioneering carbon capture projects with stakeholders such as shipyards, ship owners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have informed development of the ABS Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture.

“Carbon capture could be a key transformational technology for shipping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS vice president, global sustainability. “ABS is working with leading organizations to support safe development of the technology, which is still maturing but shows genuine promise. The requirements we have developed are a key step toward harnessing the potential of carbon capture to tackle the challenge of the energy transition for our industry.”

The requirements also include an optional “Ready” notation for vessels based on their level of preparation, or readiness, for future OCCS installations.