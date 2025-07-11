We Work the Waterways announces inaugural board of directors and advisory council

We Work the Waterways (WWW) has announced the formation of its inaugural board of directors and advisory council, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s launch as an independent nonprofit after long operating as part of Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals Inc. (IRPT).

With members representing every corner of the maritime industry, from logistics firms and port authorities to maritime educators and deck-level professionals, this governing body positions WWW as a unified voice for workforce engagement and development within the maritime shipping and logistics industry. Its members include Marine Log editor in chief Heather Ervin.

“We are honored to welcome such a dynamic and inclusive group to lead this next chapter,” said Errin Howard, WWW executive director. “This board reflects the voices of the deck, the docks, the classroom, and the boardroom, and that’s exactly what our industry and future workforce need. “ As WWW embarks on its next chapter, the organization is focused on building national brand awareness and establishing a credible, go-to presence for those seeking talent, training, or maritime career opportunities. The newly appointed leadership team will help guide this effort, ensuring that WWW continues to serve as a bridge between education, industry, and the next generation of maritime professionals.

Board of Directors

Officers

President – Seth Lawson, Lawson Rigging

Vice president – Kelly Dimarco, Plaquemines Parish

Government secretary – Capt. Jeanne Ferrer, Crescent River Pilots / Open Waters

Treasurer – Sydney DeFillips, Mississippi Power

Director of board-staff engagement – Dawn Lopez, Associated Terminals/Turn Services

General Board Members

Capt. Aaron Williams, Bollard Consulting

Arthur Yves, Associated Terminals/Turn Services

Brandon Phillips, Riverview Boat & Tug Service

Christa White, Ingram Barge Company

David Murray, Waterways Journal

Heather Ervin, Marine Log

Katie Dunn, ADM/ARTCo

Merritt Parsons Vesich, Louisiana CAT

Richard Lockwood, consultant

Tony Dow, QSL

Advisory Council

Alexandra (Alex) Hernandez, Port of South Louisiana

Ashley Pitts, Salacia Logistics

Capt. Kenny Brown, Maritime Throwdown

Casey Stubbs, Golding Barge Line

Frank McCormack, Waterways Journal

Holly Normand, Celtic Marine

Jenna Gaudet, Eckstein Trade & Transport LLC / WIMOS Association

Marty Vizier, Sennebogen

Paul Rohde, Waterways Council, Inc.

Stephen LeBeouf, ADM/ARTCo

Terence James, Ph,D., Vicksburg Warren School District

Thomas Cagle, T&T Marine

You can learn more about each board and advisory member, including photos, titles, and short bios HERE