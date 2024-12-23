Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024 set to become law

Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (R-N.C.) have commended the full U.S. Senate for approving the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA), legislation to improve U.S. ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation, flood and storm protection, and other aspects of the national water resources infrastructure.

The measure was previously approved by the House on December 10, 2024, by a vote of 399 to 18, and now goes to the President to be signed into law.

WRDA authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undertake locally-driven infrastructure and water resources projects that also deliver regional and national benefits to strengthen the nation’s global competitiveness and supply chain, grow the economy, move goods throughout the country, protect communities from flooding, and more.

Congress has passed WRDA legislation on a bipartisan and biennial basis since 2014. WRDA 2024 maintains the regular consideration of this important infrastructure legislation, and it provides Congress the opportunity for input into the projects undertaken by the Corps.

“Getting this legislation signed into law means that Congress has maintained the schedule of regularly passing WRDA improvements and reforms every two years,” said Chairman Graves. “WRDA 2024 makes much needed reforms at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to streamline processes, reduce cumbersome red tape, and get projects done faster. The bill also provides critical water resource infrastructure improvements for communities across America – from ports to levees to navigation channels, and more.”

“After months of negotiations, the longstanding tradition of passing a biennial, bipartisan bill continues with WRDA 2024,” said Chairman Rouzer. “This landmark legislation will make communities across the country resilient in the face of flooding and will increase our economic edge through the improved efficiency of our ports, harbors, and inland waterways. I am grateful to my colleagues in the House and Senate for their dedication in advancing this commonsense legislation, which will have a lasting and positive impact across the country.”

In the House, WRDA was introduced by Graves and Rouzer, along with Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) and Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Ranking Member Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.).