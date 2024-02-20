VPS: Leading the way for sustainable solutions

SPONSORED CONTENT: VPS delivers testing, inspection and advisory solutions that help our customers achieve measurable improvements to fuel and lubricant management, operational efficiency and compliance with marine fuel regulatory requirements. In close collaboration with the industry we introduced commercial bunker fuel testing and bunker quantity surveys for ships in 1981 and 1987, respectively. Today, customers remain at the heart of our business as we continue to expand our service offerings.

Our core services include:

Fuel Quality Testing

Bunker Quantity Survey

ROB and Sludge Survey

Lubricant Testing / Oil Condition Monitoring

Data Driven Decarbonization

Fuel System Check

Technical Troubleshooting

Emergency Equipment Testing

We operate a global network of customer service offices supported round-the-clock by technical experts, and four specialized and wholly-owned testing laboratories strategically located in Rotterdam, Singapore, Houston and Fujairah. All four of our laboratories are ISO 17025 accredited as well as ISO 9001 certified. Our bunker quantity surveys are conducted at more than 200 key bunkering ports worldwide. Our database is best in class with more than 2 million samples and our global market share is more than 50%.

Our purpose is to protect our customers, people and the environment. We do this by testing and inspecting fuel and oil and using this information to provide advice based on legislative and technical specifications. Our guidance enables our customers to improve business performance by optimizing their use of resources, minimizing their environmental emissions and operating in a more sustainable manner.

Our vision is to be the global leader of fuel and oil testing and advisory services in our chosen sectors, trusted to deliver a sustainable future.