USCG issues revisions to user fees for inspected towing vessels

As published in the Federal Register on December 28, 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is updating its user fees for seagoing towing vessels that are 300 gross tons or more and revising user fees for other inspected towing vessels.

In the document, the Coast Guard summarizes that it is issuing these updates because it is required to establish and maintain a fair fee for its vessel inspection services and to separate the fees for inspection options that involve third-party auditors and surveyors from inspection options that do not involve third parties. Under this final rule, owners and operators of vessels using the Alternate Compliance Program, Streamlined Inspection Program, or the Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) options will pay a lower fee than vessels that use the traditional Coast Guard inspection option.

TSMS Option – Operators under the TSMS Option will be subject to an annual inspection fee of $973.

CG Option – Operators under the USCG Option will be subject to an annual inspection fee of $2,184.

The final rule is effective on March 27, 2024.

This adjustment aims to better reflect the operational and inspection costs incurred by both categories, providing clarity and ensuring that these vessels and operators comply with the requisite safety standards outlined by the USCG.

According to the Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB), it is reviewing these changes and their implications and will provide more detailed information and guidance soon.

Click here to view the policy document.