USACE opens navigation channel at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3

As work on the Lower Monongahela River project continues, the Pittsburgh Engineer District opened a 100-foot-wide navigation channel for commercial vessels through the center of the dam at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Thursday, Sept. 5.

The first commercial navigation vessel passed through the channel that morning.

The channel has a 56-foot width restriction and a 9-foot draft restriction. Commercial traffic can still use the lock chamber with the 7-foot draft restriction.

Recreational vessels are required to use the lock at Elizabeth to avoid interfering with ongoing construction and commercial navigation. Commercial and recreational vessels should follow the U.S. Coast Guard’s specified navigation routes, notify lock personnel of incoming traffic, and adhere to proper lock-through procedures.

Signage upstream and downstream of the lock will guide vessels to the appropriate navigation channel entrance and exit points, facilitating safe and efficient passage.

“Opening the navigation channel ahead of schedule was a significant achievement,” said Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District. “To restore normal navigation along this section of the Monongahela River required an extraordinary effort between key navigation stakeholders, the construction contractor, and the Corps of Engineers. We’re working with our contractors to complete the full channel opening by December 2024.”

Once the district has completely removed the dam, the river level between the Braddock and John P. Murtha locks and dams will adjust to their new authorized elevation of 723.1 (NAVD 88), approximately one-half to one foot lower than the river level on Sept. 5.