Two Illinois inland ports get grant funding

The St. Louis Regional Freightway reports that eight major infrastructure projects in Madison and St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois, including three at inland ports, are receiving more than $41 million in grant funding through the 2023 Illinois Competitive Freight Program. The initiative, which distributes federal infrastructure funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), aims to improve the movement of freight and create jobs and economic opportunity while enhancing safety and local quality of life. Successful proposals were ranked based on the plan’s goals: increasing safety, improving reliability, and boosting intermodal connections and commerce at the local level. A total of more than $200 million is being invested in 22 projects on established freight routes statewide.

Two inland ports are receiving grants totaling $10,059,800:

$4,323,800 to the Kaskaskia Regional Port District for congestion reduction and safety engineering and construction.

$3,636,000 for dock improvements at America’s Central Port in Madison County.

$2,100,000 for road improvements at America’s Central Port.

“The State of Illinois continues to be a great partner and certainly understands the value of freight transportation at all inland ports,” said Dennis Wilmsmeyer, executive director at America’s Central Port, which is located on the Mississippi River, just south of St. Louis at Granite City, Ill. “We are pleased to work with the State of Illinois on rehabilitation of critical roads within our main industrial park that will allow trucks ease of access to and from the port’s terminals and warehouses.”

Wilmsmeyer said the funding for the expansion of the Granite City Harbor General Cargo Dock will allow for an increase in capacity and movement of goods to and from barges. That project also will increase the laydown area, truck turning area, and provide a safer and more efficient surface for handling commodities.

Ed Weilbacher, general manager of Kaskaskia Regional Port District, in Red Bull, Ill., said: “This project not only reduces congestion and improves safety and efficiency but also builds the infrastructure to link to a new south dock that was just submitted to the Maritime Administration’s PIDP program. We greatly appreciate the State of Illinois in selecting our project for funding. It shows that the State of Illinois supports ports throughout the state.