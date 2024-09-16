TVIB promotes Lindsey Brown to new role

The Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB) reports that it has promoted Lindsey Brown to the newly created role of operations specialist after over 10 years of dedicated service to the organization, a non-profit professional trade organization whose accredit auditors and surveyors provide marine audit and survey services to inland, coastal and ocean-going towing operators across the U.S.

Most recently Brown has served as TVIB’s lower fleet operations coordinator.

In her new role, Brown will take on several important responsibilities, including assisting TVIB’s TPO (Third Party Organization) customers with vessel incident related activities, managing the process for tracking and closing out longer-term incidents and non-credit drydocks, and overseeing the corrective action process for reviewing objective evidence and appeals.

Additionally, she will manage the TPO customer onboarding process, the auditor/surveyor oversight program, and continue providing customer service to TVIB members.