Turn Services to acquire Marine Fueling Service Inc.

New Orleans, La.-headquartered barge fleeting and shifting specialist Turn Services is to acquire Texas-based Marine Fueling Service Inc. (MFS). Located at the intersection of the Intracoastal Water Way and the Neches and Sabine Rivers, MFS has been owned by the Bean family for over sixty years, providing fleeting, shifting, towing, boat charter, fuel, and lube services, both dockside and midstream. Its facility can accommodate 140 barges, including dry, liquid, pressure, CDC, deck, and oversize barges. The acquisition includes eight motor vessels with horsepowers of 1,000 to 2,000 hp.

“The acquisition of Marine Fueling Service marks a significant milestone for Turn Services,” said Turn Services president Mario Muñoz, adding that the acquisition is “the latest step in our strategy to expand our footprint along the Gulf Coast shipping corridor.”

“Like Turn Services, MFS has a long and storied history of providing safe and efficient marine transportation services to barge line customers,” Muñoz continued. “Therefore, the acquisition is a perfect fit as we continue focusing on our core business services. I’d like to thank the Bean family for entrusting us to carry forward the business they built spanning several generations.”

“For over 65 years, our family has dedicated itself to building Marine Fueling Service into a trusted and reliable provider in the marine industry,” said MFS president Christopher L. Bean. “This journey would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our exceptional employees and numerous others. We are happy that Turn Services wants to continue our dedication to our employees and commitment to quality of service.”

The acquisition is expected to close by mid-August 2024.