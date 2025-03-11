TTB 2025 set to take place in just 2 weeks Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s highly anticipated Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2025 conference is just two weeks away, scheduled to begin on March 25 in Mobile, Ala., at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza. The event will focus on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence,” offering industry professionals a deep dive into innovative strategies and best practices designed to optimize operations across the tug, towboat, and barge sectors.

As the maritime industry faces rapid technological advancements and evolving regulatory changes, staying ahead of the curve is critical. TTB 2025 promises to provide attendees with the latest insights on improving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations, offering a blend of expert-led sessions and networking opportunities.

Agenda Highlights

The conference kicks off with exhibitor setup and registration on March 24, followed by a welcome reception. On March 25, attendees can expect a full day of engaging presentations and discussions.

Keynote speaker Jennifer A. Carpenter, president & CEO of the American Waterways Operators (AWO) and president of the American Maritime Partnership, will set the tone for the event. Following the keynote, the first session, “The Essentials: Tips for Exceptional Tug Operations,” will feature a panel of industry leaders from Western Towboat Co., Moran Towing Corporation, Crescent Towing, and others, offering valuable insights into the operational challenges and best practices for tug operations.

Other sessions include “Driving Operational Excellence – 5 Steps to Safety Culture Transformation,” led by Emily Reiblein of ABS Group, and discussions on navigating changes to the Jones Act, tackling employment challenges, and optimizing fuel savings through engine load and RPM management.

The conference also highlights innovative solutions in decarbonization, including “Decarbonization via Additives and Other Benefits” from Innospec Fuel Specialties, and an exploration of Crowley’s LNG barge innovation, “That’s Progress.”

A panel on “The Modern Towboat,” moderated by Jonathan Dunn from American Commercial Barge Line, will discuss the latest advancements in towboat design and operations.

On the second day, the conference continues with sessions covering barge efficiency, emerging trends in data analytics for the marine industry, and a closer look at Title XI & Capital Construction Fund programs. A panel on “Barge Trends, Innovation, and More” will include speakers from Hockema Group, Crowley Engineering, and ABB Marine & Ports, among others.

With numerous networking opportunities, including a reception capping off Day 1, TTB 2025 will provide attendees with an invaluable chance to exchange ideas and explore the latest industry trends.

ABOUT TTB 2025

In addition to American Waterways Operators being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend TTB 2025

Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations: Learn about Crowley’s groundbreaking LNG barge and other industry advancements shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. Navigate Regulatory and Workforce Challenges: Explore strategies for adapting to changes in the Jones Act and overcoming employment challenges in an evolving maritime regulatory environment. Get Insights Tailored to the U.S. Tug, Towboat, and Barge Industry: Experience a program that is designed exclusively for this vital maritime sector. Position Your Business for Success: Access the tools and connections needed to streamline operations and achieve long-term growth. Connect with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with top professionals and decision-makers to strengthen your network.

TTB 2025 sponsorship packages offer tabletop exhibits, branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments and more. For more information, contact David Harkey O: 212.620.7223 / M: 973.563.0109 / dharkey@sbpub.com.

Hotel Reservations

TTB 2025 attendees can reserve at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel for the special rate of $160/night (plus taxes/fees). This rate is available 3 days before and after the event, depending on availability.