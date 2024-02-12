Preserving legacy, serving mariners: The enduring mission of Sailors’ Snug Harbor

SPONSORED CONTENT: Sailors’ Snug Harbor (SSH), one of America’s oldest charities, continues its steadfast commitment to supporting retired merchant mariners. Operating from its base in New York, SSH extends assistance nationwide, reaching deep-sea and inland mariners.

Founded in 1806 through the visionary bequest of Captain Robert Richard Randall, SSH has evolved to meet the changing needs of mariners over the centuries. Captain Randall’s will directed that a “The Sailors’ Snug Harbor” be established to care for worn-out sailors. The will ordered that a “Sailors’ Snug Harbor” charity be governed in perpetuity by eight of New York’s most prominent leaders and their successors. The conscripts were: the chancellor and recorder of New York, the mayor of New York City, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, the president and vice-president of the Marine Society of New York, and the senior ministers of the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches in New York City. Today, 223 years later, the president and vice-president of the Marine Society and the senior ministers of First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in New York City remain active in SSH’s governance.

There were numerous legal challenges to Capt. Randall’s unique request. The challenges were appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Fortunately, in 1830 the will was upheld, and the Trustees were free to start fulfilling Capt. Randall’s directive.

In 1833, SSH opened its first retirement home in Staten Island, NY. At its peak, in the beginning of the twentieth century, more than 1,000 sailors were in residence at the facility. The decades following, enrollment declined while costs to maintain the recently landmarked buildings to current building codes rose. The facility closed in 1976 and the 105 mariners residing at the facility were relocated to SSH’s newly built facility in Sea Level, NC.

In 1992, SSH embarked on a pilot program to assist mariners who lived outside of the Sea Level facility. SSH soon realized most retired mariners would rather stay in their home community with their spouse, family, and friends. This led to the gradual move away from operating a retirement home. In 2005, the Sea Level facility was sold and SSH began transitioning toward helping mariners solely in their home communities.

In 2023, SSH assisted nearly 400 mariners in 33 states and Puerto Rico. SSH helps mariners live more comfortably by assisting them with their living expenses such as rent, mortgages, and utilities. Additionally, SSH searches for additional assistance the mariner may qualify for from state and local agencies. In recent years, SSH has expanded its eligibility criteria to include inland mariners as well as deep sea mariners.

Today, much of SSH’s work is done from a small office in New York. Besides subsidizing living expenses, SSH also preserves oral histories, helps manage their finances, helps them remain connected to their home community, as well as lend a friendly ear to listen.

The SSH website and Facebook pages have more information.