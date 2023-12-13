Vincent DiCosimo to chair Great Houston Port Bureau board

The Greater Houston Port Bureau’s board of directors reports that Vincent DiCosimo, vice president of government affairs at Targa Resources, will assume the position of the chairman of the board on January 1, 2024, after serving as first vice chairman for the last three years.

“Vincent has been a part of the Port Bureau’s board for many years and has been active in his role as vice chair,” said outgoing chairman Bernt Netland. “He is an experienced and respected leader in the port region. Vincent’s extensive knowledge and rapport with others throughout the maritime industry particularly qualify him to lead the board as chairman.”

Stepping into the first vice chairman’s position will be Kirk Jackson, president of Suderman & Young Towing Co. and John Schlosser, president of Kinder Morgan Terminals will move to the second vice chairman’s role. John Sullivan, CEO/managing principal of Callan Marine will serve as secretary-treasurer.

New 2023 board members include Tim Berry, marine superintendent, ExxonMobil Baytown; Capt. Mark Saunders, presiding officer, Galveston-Texas City Pilots; Maria Ciliberti, president, Vopak Americas; Ariana Almaguer, SVP, commercial banking at Amegy Bank; and Andrew Black, president & CEO of Moran Shipping Agencies.

DiCosimo has served as an officer of Targa Resources since the acquisition of his company, Coast Energy Group LLC, in December of 2010. Prior to his current role, DiCosimo was senior vice president of Targa Petroleum Logistics at Targa Resources. He previously served as founder and CEO of Coast Energy LLC, co-founder and CEO of PipeStem Energy Group, vice president of marketing for Enterprise Products Partners, founder and CEO of RedMeteor LLC and founder, CEO and EVP of Cornerstone Propane and Coast Energy Group, LP.

“I am very happy to serve the port community through chairing the Port Bureau’s board. As a community, we have many important objectives in place to advance maritime progress in the Houston region and anticipate forwarding these goals. I appreciate the confidence of my fellow board members and their support as we work together,” DiCosimo said.

DiCosimo also serves as a director of International Liquids Terminal Association, American Oil Pipeline Association Pipeline Leadership Committee, a director of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Texas Oil and Gas board and Targa’s state and federal PACs. He represents Targa on the Greater Houston Partnership, North Dakota Petroleum Council, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association and the Petroleum Alliance.

The Greater Houston Port Bureau is a non-profit maritime trade association with over 240 member companies working together to advance the port region.