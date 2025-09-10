VIDEO: Nearly 70 containers fall off vessel at Port of Long Beach Written by Nick Blenkey









This morning, clean up efforts at the Port of Long Beach were ongoing after a Unified Command continued to respond to an incident that began just after 9.00 a.m. Tuesday when an estimated 67 shipping containers fell off the 5,500 TEU containership Mississippi and into the water at Pier G.

The Portuguese-flagged Mississippi is owned and managed by a subsidiary of MPC Container Ships and is under charter to Zim.

The Coast Guard said the accident occurred about 9 a.m., and early estimates indicate that at least 67 containers went overboard. Full story: https://t.co/ilsn1XbaEl pic.twitter.com/jgL868EKIX — KTLA (@KTLA) September 9, 2025

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire Department, Long Police Department, Port of Long Beach, Army Corps of Engineers and other commercial representatives have been responding to the incident.

A smaller emissions-capturing clean air barge was connected to the Mississippi at the time of the accident and was damaged by several fallen containers.

No injuries have been reported. No other terminals or port operations have been impacted.

Cargo operations have been temporarily suspended at Pier G, as operations continue to ensure the safety of dockworkers and other port personnel.

Unified Command agencies have dispatched numerous vessels and aircraft to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The Coast Guard established a safety zone 500 yards around the Mississippi and is issuing marine safety broadcasts every hour to alert other vessels of the navigation and safety hazards. The Coast Guard is also leading the effort to determine the cause of the incident.