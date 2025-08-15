Ports of Indiana names Dexter Salenda to new role

Global logistics industry veteran Dexter Salenda has joined Ports of Indiana as the organization’s first foreign trade and economic development director. This position was created to expand Ports of Indiana’s Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) program and offer new services for companies dealing with challenges related to international trade and tariffs, supporting Indiana’s economic growth.



Salenda brings nearly 15 years of experience in transportation, supply chain and FTZ sales and operations from positions with DHL Global Forwarding, DB Schenker and INzone—the Greater Indianapolis Foreign-Trade Zone operated by the Indianapolis Airport Authority.



In his most recent role, as director of business development/key account management for DHL’s Life Science, Healthcare and Chemical sectors, Salenda drove significant new business growth and spearheaded multinational account strategies to enhance efficiency in temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical supply chains.



“Bringing Dexter on board marks a strategic expansion for Ports of Indiana in the supply chain services we provide to international businesses and the state,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Dexter’s logistics and foreign trade industry knowledge will be essential to our organization as we try to create new value for Indiana companies through foreign-trade zones and international container shipments. His efforts will help us establish long-term partnerships with Indiana customers that are doing business all over the world – especially those that can benefit from the cost savings and operational efficiencies related to tariffs and container services.”



All three Ports of Indiana facilities are designated Foreign-Trade Zones and the organization can support the creation of FTZs at individual businesses around the state.



“It’s an exciting time to join the Ports of Indiana team and I’m looking forward to playing an important role in the organization’s overall growth,” said Salenda. “Priority number one is creating awareness and aligning customers with our FTZ benefits and expertise to grow containerized cargo business through the ports. With developable land and a growing portfolio of services, the ports are attracting interest from potential long-term partners, and I’m eager to leverage those assets and contribute to our state economy.”



Salenda is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has been an active member of various regional economic development committees, including the Indy Chamber’s Foreign Direct Investment Steering Committee and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee.

