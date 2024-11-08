Port of Montreal: MEA sets union deadline to accept “last and final” offer Written by Nick Blenkey









The labor situation at the Port of Montreal has gotten no better over the past few days and yesterday evening, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA), ,which represents maritime employers in both Quebec and Ontario, submitted what it called “a final, comprehensive offer” to the longshoremen’s union, CUPE Local 375, to end the impasse in the current negotiations, which has had major consequences for Quebec and Canadian businesses.

It is asking the union for a reply to its offer by a deadline of 8.00 p.m Sunday, saying that it has also informed the union that, in the absence of an agreement on the offer submitted, and as a result of its actions, only essential services and activities unrelated to longshoring will continue at the Port of Montreal from 9.00 pm on Sunday November 10

The MEA says that its offer provides for a cumulative increase of more than 20% over six year and provides for a 3% salary increase per year for four years and a 3.5% increase for the two subsequent years, retroactive to the beginning of 2024. When the contract expires, the total average compensation of a longshore worker at the Port of Montréal will be more than $200,000 per year. The proposed increases will also apply to the current pension plan and benefits.

The MEA says that it agrees to this significant compensation increase in view of the availability required from its employees. It does, however, require longshore workers to provide at least one hour’s notice of absence instead of one minute before a shift. This measure, says MEA, will reduce absence management issues, which have a major effect on daily operations.

It notes that it “remains willing to collaborate on any initiative proposed by the Minister of Labour to reach a satisfactory agreement between the parties as soon as possible.”

In contrast to the ILA in the U.S., whose president, Harold J. Daggett, was seldom out of the headlines during the ILA’s dispute with U.S. Atlantic and Gulf Coast, employers, CUPE Local 375 has been relatively modest in releasing statements, its most recent appearing to be one that it released October 28, days before it called a 24-hour general strike