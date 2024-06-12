Port of Detroit announces roadmap to reach net zero carbon by 2040 Written by Heather Ervin









The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority has unveiled details of an ambitious plan to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2040, which will significantly enhance inhabitants’ health and the quality of the air.

Working with technical experts from UK headquartered Tunley Environmental, and thanks to funding from the state of Michigan, it established that operations across the port region were responsible for 27,869 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, and that urgent action was needed.

“The maritime industry is responsible for 3% of global emissions, and it’s growing. We must work to convert from fossil fuels to zero-emission power sources in our ships, port equipment and trucks by 2040 in order to avoid catastrophic effects of climate change. But we’re not just concerned about 2040. The steps we’re announcing will have an immediate impact on air quality and will improve the lives of residents in our community,” said Mark Schrupp, port authority executive director.

Raquel Garcia, executive director of Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision, the plan’s community engagement partner, agreed. “Southwest Detroit and downriver communities have some of the highest asthma rates in the country. The plans announced—like converting to biodiesel fuel immediately—will improve the quality of the air we breathe.”

Dr. Robert Moorcroft, who led the year-long project for Tunley Environmental, gave credit to terminal operators who voluntarily shared data and information about their operations. This collaboration was essential to developing an accurate assessment of carbon emissions and for identifying strategies to reduce emissions going forward.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by the way the business community has gotten behind the plan,” said Moorcroft. “There is genuine and strong support for the plan, which convinces me that we will meet our goals.”

Immediate actions highlighted in the plan to significantly reduce the port’s carbon footprint include the introduction of biodiesel, which emits 74 percent fewer emission than traditional diesel, and is compatible with most of the equipment used in the terminals today. Simultaneously, the plan advocates the transition to electric and hydrogen powered port equipment and trucks, as well as the continued research for a zero-emission replacement fuel for cargo ships.

Port Authority Chairman and Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch stressed: “This report is not an end, but a beginning in the Port of Detroit’s road to becoming a sustainable port and reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2040. We envision a port that is economically and environmentally viable, where good jobs, growing businesses, and clean air can thrive together. This plan helps set course for us to follow.”

The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is a government agency advancing southeast Michigan’s maritime and related industries with the purpose of delivering prosperity and economic benefit to our citizens and businesses. For more than 45 years, the port authority has worked to build connections between the community and the maritime industry and the Great Lakes region, raising awareness of the importance of the Port of Detroit and how the cargo and vessel activity generates economic impact for Michigan.

Boasting the title of Michigan’s largest inland port, the Port of Detroit is located along the Detroit and Rouge Rivers within Wayne County. The port authority oversees the port, which is made up of multiple marine terminals for handling general, liquid, and bulk cargo as well as passengers.

To assist the Port of Detroit in achieving its objective of net zero carbon by 2040, Tunley Environmental has an ongoing contract to support the port in implementing low-carbon technologies.