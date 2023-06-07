Port NOLA names Wypyski new COO

Maritime industry veteran Matthew Wypyski has joined the Port of New Orleans executive team as chief operating officer (COO). He comes to the position with 32 years as a senior operating and general management executive leading port authority staff, marine terminal and stevedore operating companies, as well as liner operations.

“Matthew Wypyski brings invaluable maritime knowledge and experience to the Port of New Orleans global gateway,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “His strong terminal operation background will be an asset to current operations and to the development of the new $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal.”

Most recently, Wypyski served as deputy executive director and chief operating officer for the Mississippi State Port Authority in Gulfport. During his 13 years there, he assisted in managing the port’s $600 million HUD-funded expansion and improvement project, negotiated lease agreements, and managed a proposed dredging project for the Federal Navigation Channel and turning basin. Before his tenure in Gulfport, Wypyski was executive vice president of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s New Orleans and Houston marine terminal operations.

He serves on the American Association of Port Authorities Economic Development, Government Relations and Cruise Committee and is a United States Coast Guard: Area Maritime Security and Port Readiness Board Member. Wypyski is a Certified Maritime Port Executive through the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.

Wypyski received his master of business administration degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a bachelor of science business management/marine transportation/nautical science degree from SUNY Maritime College.

“I am thrilled to join the Port of New Orleans team during this historic time in international commerce and the global supply chain,” said Wypyski. “I look forward to contributing to Port NOLA’s future growth and ensuring the successful development of the second container terminal — vital infrastructure that will solidify Louisiana’s position as the premiere international Gulf gateway.”