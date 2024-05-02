Port NOLA names Amanda Coates its new chief commercial officer

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has named Amanda Coates as its chief commercial officer. In this role, she will lead the port’s business development strategies and real estate operations.

Coates joined the Port of New Orleans in 2018 as commercial manager and was named head of business development in 2023. Prior to joining Port NOLA, worked for more than 15 years in various operational and commercial rolesat ocean container carrier, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The Port of New Orleans has the largest public footprint of any of Louisiana’s ports, with 24 berths, 20 million square feet of cargo handling areas, two cruise terminals, and 2,500 acres of industrial real estate.

Coates will be responsible for driving Port NOLA’s growth initiatives, entering into and developing strategic partnerships, as well as identifying new avenues for revenue generation. Additionally, she will oversee the management of Port NOLA’s real estate portfolio.

“Since 2018, Amanda Coates has brought invaluable maritime knowledge and experience to our global gateway,” said Port NOLA president & CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO, Brandy D. Christian. “She is a strategic and visionary leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and proven track record for success. Her expertise will be vital as we push forward on the largest public economic development project in the state, the Louisiana International Terminal.”

“I am thrilled to lead the port’s commercial strategy and growth initiatives in this new role,” said Coates. “As a multi-modal logistics enabler, Port NOLA can deliver a range of marine, rail, barge, truck, and real estate solutions to customers. Furthermore, we are building for the future as well as today’s market needs with the Louisiana International Terminal project. As a proud resident of St. Bernard Parish, I look forward to continuing the port’s commitment to delivering a project that will transform Louisiana and St. Bernard Parish’s economy, bringing opportunity and prosperity for our region for generations to come. The economic benefits of the Louisiana International Terminal to St. Bernard and the state cannot be overstated. It will bring family-supporting jobs and tax revenues that will multiply locally and statewide.”

Coates currently serves as a board member for Green Coffee Association and Saint Bernard Chamber of Commerce and held previous board seats on GNO Inc.’s NextGen Council and the Memphis World Trade Club.