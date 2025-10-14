Port NOLA names Adam Laurie its new CFO

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Adam Laurie as its new chief financial officer (CFO). A New Orleans area native, Laurie comes to the role with a background that includes military service, financial expertise, and revenue growth strategy.

Laurie’s career has included roles in financial planning, strategic finance, and executive management:

Macquarie Infrastructure: Worked across portfolio companies IMTT and Atlantic Aviation . Served as internal manager for the $2.7 billion sale of IMTT, a leader in independent liquid bulk storage.

IMTT (private equity portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings): As head of strategic finance, Laurie led capital investments in excess of $100 million and directed acquisition and divestiture processes across IMTT’s portfolio.

Immediately prior to joining the Port of New Orleans, Laurie served as the first CFO at law firm Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LLC: where he grew the firm’s expansion through acquisitions and revenue growth while enhancing financial reporting, forecasting, and governance.

“Adam brings exceptional and proven financial leadership to Port NOLA,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA president and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “His expertise in guiding large-scale financial strategies, coupled with his deep ties to our community, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to drive growth and advance our mission.”

Laurie grew up in New Orleans and attended Jesuit High School. He completed his bachelor of science degree at Tulane University’s School of Science & Engineering and later earned a master of management in energy finance and trading from Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business.

During his time as a U.S. Navy officer, Laurie completed advanced flight training and managed complex logistics operations.

His community service includes board positions with the New Orleans College Preparatory Academies, the Friends of the Cabildo, and other military veteran and alumni organizations.

“As someone who grew up here and lives several blocks from the port, I am deeply honored to serve my city and this vital gateway to global commerce,” said Laurie. “I look forward to bringing my experience in service and finance to strengthen Port NOLA’s financial strategy and support its mission of driving economic opportunity for our region.”