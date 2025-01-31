Port NOLA hit new cruise record in 2024

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), the 6th largest U.S. cruise port, reports that in 2024 it hosted a record-breaking 1.2 million cruise passenger movements

Port NOLA’s two cruise terminals at Erato Street and Julia Street are located within the heart of the city, just steps away from the historic French Quarter, world-renowned restaurants and unique cultural heritage.

“We are grateful to our cruise and hospitality partners, including New Orleans & Company, for their role in helping Port NOLA achieve a record-breaking number of passengers,” said Port NOLA president & CEO Beth Branch. “These valued partnerships continue to drive strong demand and promising growth projections for both ocean-going and river cruising from Port NOLA. We look forward to building on this momentum for another successful year in 2025.”

Port NOLA’s cruise business contributes significantly to the state and local economy. Ninety percent of cruise guests travel from out-of-state – 70% of those guests spend one or two days in New Orleans either before or after their cruise – generating more than 300,000 hotel room nights and upward of $125 million in local spending each year.

“Our team at New Orleans & Company works daily to ensure New Orleans remains a highly popular cruise destination for both travelers and the cruise lines,” said Walt Leger, III president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “We salute our partners at the Port of New Orleans for a second consecutive year of passenger growth. These results, like tourism, do not just happen. It is the result of innovative strategies and years of relationships. We work to ensure that New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique and welcoming city in the world, and we are pleased that visitors from around the world continue to honor us by choosing our city as their top destination for cruising, leisure visits, meetings and major events.”

In 2024, there were continued commitments from Port NOLA’s cruise line partners. Carnival Cruise Line finalized a five-year agreement for two year-round vessels, currently the Carniva Valor and Carnival Liberty, and celebrated its 30th year of cruising from New Orleans.

Royal Caribbean returned with the Brilliance of the Seas, and Port NOLA continues to offer sailings on six homeported river vessels, including American Cruise Lines vessels and America’s first U.S.-built and flagged Viking Cruise ship, Viking Mississippi, which was built in Louisiana and began sailing in 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line is continuing with its five-year agreement with Port NOLA and added sailings for the Norwegian Getaway..

Port NOLA will also bring port calls to New Orleans in 2025, with vessels that come to New Orleans for cruise guests to enjoy the city and its many attractions. On January 16, Port NOLA welcomed the inaugural call of MSC’s Explora II, a luxury cruise ship. Also, this year, Port NOLA will welcome P&O’s Ventura, as well as Saga Cruises Spirit of Discovery.