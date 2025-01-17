Port Houston gets $25M hydrogen refueling station grant

Hydrogen fueling is coming to the Port of Houston, but at this stage of the game it’s for trucks, not ships – even though hydrogen is a leading candidate as one of shipping’s new clean, green fuels,

The Port of Houston Authority reports that the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have awarded it nearly $25 million that will be used to construct and operate a hydrogen fueling station for heavy-duty trucks.

The funding has been awarded as part of a public-private collaboration between Port Houston and industrial gases company Linde Inc., with additional partners GTI Energy, Argonne National Laboratory, and Center for Houston’s Future. This award.

The project, Bayport HRS, will result in an innovative pipeline-based Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS), which will offer high fueling throughput with convenient and publicly accessible fueling options, further enabling supply chain development in Texas and the Gulf-Coast region. Linde will design, construct, own and operate the new facility, creating a cost-effective heavy-duty (HD) truck hydrogen fueling station in Bayport, Texas.

The project supports the port’s Sustainability Action Plan and ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. It also aligns with national strategies for transportation decarbonization and clean hydrogen.

“The Houston Ship Channel is the busiest waterway in the nation,” said Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins. “As one of the channel’s leading advocates, Port Houston is committed to fostering sustainability, resilience, collaboration, and quality of life for the community and nation we serve.”