Port Fourchon will be home to Louisiana’s first wind turbine

Port Fourchon, La., the land base for multiple service companies supporting U.S. Gulf offshore oil and gas activities, also aims to become a hub for offshore wind. Now, under a lease agreement with Gulf Wind Technology approved by the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Port Fourchon is set to get Louisiana’s first wind turbine.

The wind turbine and its components are currently in transit across the Atlantic to the U.S. and the process to assemble the turbine will start shortly after arrival.

The significance of this news can’t be understated, says GLPC executive director Chett Chiasson.

“It has always been our desire to become a hub for offshore wind just as we are for deepwater offshore oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico,” says Chiasson. “This wind turbine will serve a crucial role in allowing us to do just that.”

The 187-foot tall turbine will be located at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park.

James Martin, president and CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, which is leading the project said that the turbine will collect data, while also producing the potential to use its offtake energy to power the GLPC’s nearby emergency operations building as well as some basic infrastructure being planned for the Coastal Wetlands Park through a LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund) grant award.

In addition, it is a unique platform for the upskilling and training of regional businesses and workforce on wind farm installation, operation, and maintenance. The turbine will also be an important vehicle for Gulf Wind Technology, which is based in the Avondale Global Gateway, to collaborate with STEM, colleges, universities, and national laboratories, in demonstrating innovative American technologies designed specifically for the Gulf of Mexico.

“This project is a key enabler for the region to power its future by harnessing the wind. This turbine will demonstrate everything needed to deploy wind energy projects in the region, which is an important stepping stone to enable more technical and economic developments in the future,” Martin said.

The construction, commissioning, and testing of Louisiana’s first wind turbine will be approached in a process driven, best-practice way, with the goal of targeting 100% local execution of the project. It is planned to be operational in the latter half of 2024.

“These types of projects wouldn’t be possible if not for the full support of our Board of Commissioners who are always looking at ways to further opportunities for our region and its people,” Chiasson said. “This project will employ a local workforce and will establish a precedent through the data collected to help facilitate future opportunities that will look to bring more jobs and economic development to Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish.”