Pittsburgh District extends life of Hannibal Locks and Dam Written by Heather Ervin









Against the backdrop of the Ohio River’s steady flow and the hum of heavy machinery, the Pittsburgh Engineer District continues extensive work rehabilitating the primary lock chamber at Hannibal Locks and Dam in Hannibal, Ohio.

The facility has played a crucial role in riverway commerce and transportation on the upper Ohio River since its opening in 1972. Hannibal Locks and Dam is the busiest lock in the district’s inventory—averaging more than 400 lockages per month, according to facility staff. Still, after more than 50 years of service, repairs are essential to ensure its continued functionality.

The rehabilitation work began in June and involves repairing a variety of the lock’s key components.

“We’re replacing old metal, refurbishing anchorages, and welding in new parts where stress and time have taken their toll,” said Brian Corrigan, the facility’s lockmaster. “Just like with your car, it needs normal maintenance, and after 50 years of wear and tear, the lock is due some much-needed attention.”

The project’s scope is more extensive than standard lock chamber maintenance. The effort combines what would typically be two separate projects into one large-scale operation.

“This is a $16.6 million-dollar project, far larger than the normal maintenance jobs,” said Chris Smidl, one of the district’s project engineers. “We’re tackling everything at once – removing and rebuilding four miter gates, replacing eight anchorages, dewatering the chamber, and conducting full inspections and repairs.”

The district leveraged new construction methods and a unique military partnership to accomplish the extensive scope of work. For instance, the district collaborated with Rock Island Arsenal, a military manufacturing facility, to produce specialized castings faster. The specialized castings generally take years to acquire when purchased from civilian industry.

Additionally, Smidl researched a different technique called ‘hydro-demo’ to expedite concrete removal.

“Effectively it’s like using a 20,000 PSI pressure washer on what’s, effectively, a small CNC setup at the end of an excavation machine,” said Smidl. “You just move it around and it blows concrete away with high-pressure water.”

Smidl works with Medium Capacity Fleet—an in-demand team performing year-round repairs on Pittsburgh’s three major rivers around Pittsburgh. The crewmembers work 10-hour days, 12 days in a row, with two days off. The shifts overlap so their operations never pause.

“Everybody on the fleet has a trade, but they all seem to master multiple skills,” said Smidl.

While the project will extend the life of the lock, it presents its own challenges. The primary lock was dewatered for crews to work inside the chamber, rerouting all river traffic to the smaller auxiliary chamber. This has increased wait times from an average of 45 minutes to as much as three hours, with some delays extending up to 50 hours.

“Handling these wait times has required constant communication and coordination,” said Corrigan. “We’ve had to manage expectations with the industry and keep everyone informed of the ongoing situation.”

Despite the challenges, both Smidl and Corrigan praise the long-term benefits of the project.

“By combining multiple tasks into a single operation, we’re minimizing the disruption and maximizing efficiency,” said Smidl. “When this is done, the lock will be ready to serve the region for decades to come.”

The Pittsburgh District expects the project to wrap up before the end of 2024. As the project pushes forward, the district’s focus remains on ensuring Hannibal Locks and Dam remains a reliable and resilient asset for the future.

“The goal is to make sure the lock continues serving and supporting the region for years to come,” said Corrigan.