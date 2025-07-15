Louisiana Gateway Port releases economic impact report

The comprehensive analysis highlights LGP’s significant contributions to economic output, job creation, and global trade connectivity.

The Louisiana Gateway Port (LGP), in Plaquemines Parish, La.,has released its report, “Economic Impacts of the Louisiana Gateway Port Tenants on the Regional and State Economies.”

Known as the Plaquemines Port and Harbor District until its rebranding under its current name in March this year, the Louisiana Gateway Port is located on the first 81 miles of the Mississippi River where the river meets the Gulf.

As a modern multimodal gateway for trade, Louisiana Gateway Port plays a pivotal role in driving growth and fostering economic development. The report highlights LGP’s strategic initiatives, including Venture Global LNG and future marine terminal projects, which are designed to enhance national competitiveness and sustainability.

Key highlights from the report include:

$6.5 billion in economic value generated annually

32,015 jobs created with an average wage of $75,134

$136.3 million in annual tax revenue

From 2021 to 2024, capital spending by LGP tenants has resulted in:

$18.3 billion in sales for Louisiana businesses

$419 million in state revenue

$6 billion in new earnings for Louisiana households

157.4% growth in parish construction employment

LGP says its success is closely tied to robust partnerships across the public and private sectors.

“This report is intended to support informed decision-making, foster collaboration, and affirm our commitment to driving shared prosperity across Louisiana and the broader Gulf of America. We thank our partners for their continued support,” said LGP’s executive director, Charles Tillotson.

With its location on the first 81 miles of the Mississippi River LGP provides water access to more than 20 states. Because there are no bridges along this stretch of the river, there are no air draft issues for ships, a critical issue for the larger vessels now at sea,