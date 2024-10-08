Logistec names Cleidy Liborio Fernandes CCO

Cleidy Liborio Fernandes has been named chief commercial officer at Montreal-headquartered Logistec, whose North American activities include providing bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in 60 ports and 89 terminals.

The company says that Liborio Fernandes comes to the role with leadership skills to drive growth in its company’s marine services sector throughout North America, Latin America and internationally.

Liborio Fernandes has over 25 years of experience in the logistics and maritime industry, most recently as chief commercial and operating officer at CMA CGM. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and arts from Unisanta, Brazil, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“As a transformational leader with in-depth supply chain knowledge and solid experience in large commercial organizations in the marine and logistics industry, Cleidy has an impressive track record for leveraging the power of diverse functional teams to accelerate growth,” said Logistec CEO Sean Pierce.

“Cleidy will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives using emerging technologies to improve logistics performance for our customers,” added Rodney Corrigan, president of Logistec. “With strong connections to the Latin American and international networks, Cleidy’s expertise in launching go-to-market services will support our growth in new regions.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at Logistec, an industry-leading company with a solid history and bold plans for the future,” said Liborio Fernandes. “I look forward to working with the team to create and expand the business as we build upon strong customer relationships and partnerships within the global supply chain.”

In addition to its cargo handling services, Logistec also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.