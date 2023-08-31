Leading Louisiana ports in cooperation agreement with Ukrainian sea ports Written by Nick Blenkey









The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority has signed a memorandum with the Port of South Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans. It covers cooperation on technical planning, development, construction, administration, operation, and maintenance of port infrastructure, particularly when reconstruction begins in Ukraine.

🧵Today, the PortSL & Ukraine Sea Ports Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding, launching a cooperative alliance directed at technical guidance toward planning, development, construction, administration, and operation… pic.twitter.com/3s3MzMEvUs — Port of South Louisiana (@PortSLouisiana) August 29, 2023

The Port of Odesa is included the framework of the memorandum which includes, in particularwhen reconstruction begins in Ukraine. Odesa has continued to come under repeated Russian attacks, which have increased since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain initiative and which have also included attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports.

“As two of the world’s leading grain exporters, the United States and Ukraine are proud of their role in providing the world with food,” said Paul Matthews, CEO of the Port of South Louisiana. “This memorandum cements the support for the Ukrainian people in protecting their freedom and creates an alliance with our Ukrainian partners that focuses on our shared mission of serving customers across the world and creating economic prosperity for our communities.”

Extending along 54 miles of the Mississippi River, the Port of South Louisiana is the state’s largest port. With more than 40 liquid and dry bulk terminals and seven grain elevators it handles over 60% of U.S. grain exports, adding up to 48 million tons annually. The Port of Odesa is the largest Ukrainian sea port with a total annual traffic capacity of 40 million tons (15 million dry bulk and 25 million liquid bulk). Although best known as a major gain export facility, it also has the biggest oil and gas terminal of Ukraine.

The agreement was signed, in separate ceremonies, at which Ukraine was represented by General Consul Vitalii Tarasiuk, by Matthews and by Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.