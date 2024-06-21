Joseph Morris named new Port Everglades port director

The Broward County Commission has confirmed the appointment of Joseph Morris as port director at Port Everglades, Fla. He is currently the port director at Massport (the Massachusetts Port Authority) where he has served for four years, originally as deputy port director of operations. He is expected to take up his new position at Port Everglades on July 15, 2024.

“As one of the leading economic engines in Broward County, it is essential that we continue to have a strong leader at the helm of Port Everglades. Joe was selected after an exhaustive national search that included input from a variety of port stakeholders,” said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. “Joe is a visionary who brings vast international experience and understands the vital economic role that a seaport plays in a community. Joe has proven to be an exceptional leader throughout his private sector and public service career in the port industry, with more than 25 years of diverse experience in seaport, transportation, government, and business management.”

At Port Everglades, Morris will oversee the seaport’s maritime business, wnich generates more than $26.5 billion in economic activity statewide annually, supports nearly 11,000 local direct jobs and results in more than $925 million in state and local taxes.

“The County and Port Everglades have an unparalleled reputation for cultivating an inclusive economic environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and I’m looking forward to joining the staff and its community partners in advancing the Port’s position locally, regionally and globally,” said Morris.

Prior to joining Massport, Morris’s career has included working with government authorities representing multiple countries including Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Denmark and the U.K., and led teams responsible for planning vessel, rail, gate and yard operations for the largest container terminal in the United States of America, APM Terminals Los Angeles. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Phoenix and also holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification and successfully completed the Magnum and Magnet accelerated leadership training programs through APM Terminals.

Consistently ranked among the top three busiest cruise homeports in the world, Port Everglades is also one of America’s leading container ports and South Florida’s main seaport for receiving energy products including gasoline, jet fuel and alternative fuels.