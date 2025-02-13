JAXPORT completes first of two vehicle carrier terminal expansions

Contractors for the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) have completed a year-long construction project to expand vehicle carrier Berth 22 at the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. The berth is the first of two vehicle carrier berth projects in a $60 million total initiative to increase efficiencies and accommodate additional vehicle vessel calls and the next generation of car carriers.

Expanding Berth 22 allows it to accommodate larger vehicle carriers than it could previously serve. Now that the project is completed, Berth 22 can accommodate vehicle vessels approximately 750 feet LOA (length overall).

Construction is also underway to build a new vehicle berth at Blount Island. Construction of the new berth is anticipated to take 24 months and will be completed in early 2027.

“Maintaining congestion-free vessel facilities as cargo volumes grow is an important part of our short and long-term planning processes,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “These upgrades allow us to serve our auto customers more efficiently while providing additional capacity for future growth, so we can continue to build on our position as one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports.”

The Florida Department of Transportation provided 75% of the project’s funds with a 25% JAXPORT match.

Located at the northern gateway of Florida, the America’s third-largest car market, JAXPORT provides same-day access to more than 98 million U.S. consumers.

Jacksonville is Florida’s largest container port and a national leader in the movement of automobiles and breakbulk. JAXPORT’s auto processors, AMPORTS and Southeast Toyota Distributors, moved more than 509,000 vehicles in 2024.

Cargo activity through JAXPORT supports more than 228,000 jobs in Florida and nearly $44 billion in annual economic impact for the region and state.