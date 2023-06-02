Grand Isle LNG announces plans for new deepwater port Written by Nick Blenkey









With demand for U.S. LNG continuing to rise, Grand Isle LNG has announced plans for a new Gulf of Mexico LNG export facility. Located thirteen miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, in Plaquemines Parish, the proposed deepwater port is expected to start delivering in 2026.

The Grand Isle LNG deepwater port is a platform-based modular design, with all the platforms, and many components of the facility being Louisiana made by Louisiana energy workers.

Grand Isle LNG says the port’s pipeline access and its nearshore location will result in one of the least expensive and safest operations on the market today.

Located in federal waters of the West Delta Blocks in depths ranging from 68 to 72 feet, the facility is planned to be constructed in two phases. When complete, the plant will consist of an accommodations platform, two gas treatment platforms, two 2.1 million tons per annum (MTPA) liquefaction platforms, two loading platforms, one thermal oxidizer platform, and two 155,000 cubic meter storage and offloading vessels.

Because the deepwater port licensing application must be sanctioned by MARAD, it will go through a rigorous and comprehensive review by numerous federal and state agencies that will ensure the planned facility is compliant with all environmental and safety requirements.

Grand Isle’s management team represents experienced engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs with more than 120 years combined work experience in oil and gas development, including offshore platform finance, construction, and operations.