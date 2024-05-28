Florida’s SeaPort Manatee orders two Konecranes mobile harbor cranes

The Manatee County Port Authority’s SeaPort Manatee in Tampa Bay, Fla., is to add to its container and general cargo handling capabilities with two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 mobile harbor cranes. After ordered the first crane in first quarter 2024, the port quickly decided to take a second optional crane at the beginning of the second quarter to keep up with fast-growing demand. Both cranes will be delivered by the end of the year.

SeaPort Manatee, the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, is investing in new equipment to manage anticipated strong growth in container and general cargo traffic. With four Konecranes mobile harbor cranes already on site, the port ordered two more that will offer the ability to run both with electricity from the harbor main, meaning a significant reduction in emissions and a higher efficiency.

“These two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes will not only help SeaPort Manatee accommodate its growing container business, but their electric drive design will also contribute to the port’s strong commitment to reducing emissions,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director.

“We’ve been proud to work with SeaPort Manatee over the last two decades as they’ve cemented a key role in the economy of Florida. This order is a good example of the interest our Generation 6 cranes are developing across the market with their high performance, outstanding reliability and impressive eco-efficiency,” said Alan Garcia, Sales Director, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

This contract is part of what Konecranes calls “Ecolifting,” the company’s vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our its product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.