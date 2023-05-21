Five inducted into International Maritime Hall of Fame in NYC

In a ceremony held at The Lighthouse at Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City, five global shipping and intermodal leaders were recently inducted into the 29th International Maritime Hall of Fame sponsored by the Maritime Association of New York/ New Jersey.

The ceremony was the highlight of a consistently sold-out event, the International Maritime Hall of Fame Award Dinner, which draws attendance from around the world, creating an opportunity to not only pay tribute to the honorees but to also recognize the significance of the New York/New Jersey harbor to the global supply chain.

The recipients recognized for their leadership and commitment to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers were:

Griff Lynch, Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority

Brian Buckley McAllister, President, McAllister Towing

Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

Semiramis Paliou, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Diana Shipping Inc. & Chairperson, Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (“HELMEPA”)

Bill Shea, Chief Executive Officer, DCLI

“These stellar industry leaders join more than 120 people previously inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame,” Stephen Lyman, Executive Director, Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ, told the nearly 500 guests who were in attendance. “It is fitting that so many have turned out to honor them.”

In his remarks, Lyman referenced a recent announcement that the Port of New York and New Jersey had regained the top spot as the busiest shipping port in North America.

“For 150 years,” he said, “the association has weathered the ebbs and flows of business through our port and remains a solid advocate for our members and those who do world commerce here.”