Dina Aryan-Zahlan takes new role at Port of Los Angeles

Veteran Port of Los Angeles engineer and infrastructure development expert Dina Aryan-Zahlan has been named the port’s deputy executive director of development, succeding Antonio Gioiello, who retired earlier this year.

“Dina is an inspiring leader and dedicated public servant who consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “Dina’s promotion is a testament to her hard work, innovative ideas and ability to drive positive change in advancing the port’s development initiatives.”

Aryan-Zahlan will oversee more than 450 employees in the port’s construction, construction and maintenance, and engineering divisions. These divisions are responsible for managing all port construction contracts, ongoing maintenance of harbor department facilities and infrastructure, and oversight of the design, engineering and planning of all port facilities.

Previously she had served as chief harbor engineer since 2022, when she was promoted from assistant chief harbor engineer, a post she had held since 2015.

As chief harbor engineer, Aryan-Zahlan spearheaded several critical projects, including an infrastructure program for port electrification and zero-emission for port facilities and terminals to public access investment for neighboring harbor communities. Over the past 18 months, the port’s capital improvement program (CIP) has grown from over $980 million to over $2 billion.

Aryan-Zahlan’s leadership in implementing sustainable practices has earned recognition and awards for the organization’s commitment as a leader in the maritime industry.

During her tenure at the Port of Los Angeles, Aryan-Zahlan has played a pivotal role in the transformation of cargo terminals, transportation improvements and L.A. waterfront development projects. Over two decades, projects overseen by her total more than $3 billion in combined infrastructure improvements.

Aryan-Zahlan began her 30-year public service career at the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Engineering Harbor District as a civil engineering assistant.

A registered civil engineer in the State of California, Aryan-Zahlan earned her bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and executive master of leadership degree from the University of Southern California. She serves as the director-at-large for the Los Angeles Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS-LA), which named her Woman of the Year in 2022. At the Port of Los Angeles—where women represent 30% of the professional engineering workforce—Aryan-Zahlan is widely recognized for inspiring and mentoring both women and minorities under her leadership.