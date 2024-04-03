Dali owner and manager file to limit liability in Baltimore bridge collapse Written by Nick Blenkey









This will come as little surprise to Marine Log readers, though it may come as a shocker to many in Baltimore. The owner and manager of the Dali, the containership that struck the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, filed a petition in U.S. District Court April 1 seeking exoneration from or limitation of liability in relation to the incident.

Similar petitions under the Shipowners Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, which limits claims to the value of a vessel plus any outstanding freight revenues, were filed in the case of the loss of the El Faro in 2015 and the Conception dive boat fire in 2019.

In the current petition, the owner of the Dali, Grace Ocean Private Limited, and the manager, Synergy Marine Pvte. Ltd, both Singapore-based, assert an admiralty and maritime claim within the meaning of Rule 9(h) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Among interesting details in the filing is that the cost of repairs to the Dali are estimated to be at least $28 million and salvage costs at least $19.5 million.

The petition states, in part:

“The Casualty was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of Petitioners, the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts Petitioners may be responsible.

“Alternatively, if any such faults caused or contributed to the Casualty, or to any loss or damage arising out of the Casualty, which is denied, such faults were occasioned and occurred without Petitioners’ privity or knowledge.”

“The sound value of the Vessel at the time of the voyage did not exceed $90,000,000.

“Substantial investigation of the damage to the Vessel as a result of the Casualty is ongoing; however, repair costs are presently estimated to be at least $28,000,000.

“Salvage of the Vessel is ongoing; however, salvage costs are presently estimated to be at least $19,500,000.

“Accordingly, the value of the Vessel at the termination of the voyage is presently estimated to be approximately $42,500,000.

“There was pending freight in connection with the voyage of approximately $1,170,000.

“Subject to an express reservation of rights, Petitioners offer an Interim Stipulation of Value in the amount of $43,670,000 (i.e., sound value of the vessel plus pending freight less repair costs and salvage costs). Petitioners’ Interim Stipulation is being filed herewith. The value in the Interim Stipulation is expected to be substantially less than the amount that has been or will be claimed for any losses or damages arising out of the Casualty. Petitioners will file an amended stipulation for value once the repair and salvage costs are finally determined.

Read the full petition below to learn what the Dali owner and manager are asking and its implications for potential claimants.