California ports awarded $1.5 billion in state infrastructure upgrade grants

Port officials across California were posing with giant checks yesterday as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an investment of more than $1.5 billion in California ports – including approximately $450 million for zero-emission infrastructure, locomotives, vessels and vehicles – as part of the state’s efforts to build a more efficient, sustainable and resilient supply chain.

Putting the scale of the California investment in its ports in perspective, the most recent announcement of the availability of MARAD port infrastructure grants was for a total of $662 million.

“No other state has a supply chain as critical to the national and global economy as California,” said Governor Newsom. “These investments – unprecedented in scope and scale – will modernize our ports, reduce pollution, eliminate bottlenecks and create a more dynamic distribution network.”

The $1.2 billion in port infrastructure grants will fund 15 projects creating an estimated 20,000 jobs and increase the capacity to move goods throughout the state’s global trade gateways while lessening environmental impacts on neighboring communities. Administered by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), an additional $350 million was also awarded to 13 projects that eliminate street-level rail crossings to make critical lifesaving safety improvements, reduce emissions and keep goods and people moving.

“CalSTA’s ‘Core Four’ priorities are safety, climate action, equity and economic prosperity, and the strategic investments announced today shine in all those areas,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin during an event announcing the awards held at the Port of Long Beach, which received a $383 million grant.

“This game-changing grant will make a tremendous difference in our efforts to bring more business and jobs to the harbor, enhance the efficiency of cargo movement and accelerate the Port of Long Beach’s ongoing transformation to zero-emission operations,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “I would like to thank Governor Newsom and the state Legislature for having the foresight to invest in California’s seaports and to secure our spot as an economic engine for the state and the nation.”

The Port of Los Angeles was awarded $233 million in grants.

“This investment in critical Port of Los Angeles projects, along with supporting regional projects, will accelerate our efforts to boost competitiveness, create jobs and enhance decarbonization efforts,” said the port’s executive director Gene Seroka.

Among other California ports receiving awards was the Port of Oakland which received $119 million in sustainable transportation infrastructure grants.

“The Port of Oakland thanks the State of California, Governor Newsom and all our legislative, business and community partners who worked with us in the grant application process,” said California Association of Port Authorities president and Port of Oakland executive director Danny Wan. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Secretary Omishakin in building an Oakland Seaport for the next generation that uses clean, zero-emissions energy like electricity and hydrogen.

A complete list of the California ports projects benefiting from the grants is available through the link below: