Alabama Port Authority orders Konecranes RTGs for new Montgomery intermodal facilty

The Alabama Port Authority has ordered two Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its new intermodal facility in Montgomery, Ala. The order was booked by Konecranes in third quarter 2025 and delivery is scheduled for fourth quarter 2026.

Container volumes at Alabama’s Port of Mobile grew from approximately 502,000 TEU\ in 2021 to more than 563,000 TEUin 2023. With more growth expected, the Alabama Port Authority is now developing the Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF). The two new Konecranes RTGs will provide the backbone for container handling at the ICTF, supporting efficient transfers to rail and truck transportation.

In addition to active load control, which prevents container sway, the RTGs will have a range of Konecranes smart features that make operations safer, faster and automation ready. Auto-steering, auto-positioning and auto-TOS reporting work together to ensure efficient operation and accurate container placement, seamlessly integrated with the terminal operating system (TOS). Stack collision prevention and auto path optimizing enhance safety and yard efficiency, while auto-truck guiding directs road trucks accurately for container pick-up and drop-off.

This is the Alabama Port Authority’s first investment in Konecranes RTGs, extending a relationship that began in 2001 with the delivery of a Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane. That crane is still in operation, handling containers and breakbulk cargo.

“We’ve seen how durable and dependable Konecranes technology is in our daily operations. This track record gave us the confidence to expand the relationship with these RTGs,” said Doug Otto, Interim director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority. “The new cranes will set the standard for efficiency and handling capacity as we launch the intermodal terminal and scale up operations.“

“The agreement shows that when performance and reliability are critical – customers turn to Konecranes. We’re proud to support the Alabama Port Authority in this ambitious greenfield project,” said Alan Garcia, director regional sales Americas, at Konecranes, Port Solutions.

Konecranes says that the RTGs are part of its path to port automation, where container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. From smart features up to full automation, the path can include supervised operation and remote operation to smoothly introduce the power of automation.

“Full automation can be the final goal but it doesn’t have to be,” says Konecranes. “Flexibility is the key.”The Alabama Port Authority has ordered two Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its new intermodal facility in Montgomery, Ala. The order was booked by Konecranes in third quarter 2025 and delivery is scheduled for fourth quarter 2026.

Container volumes at Alabama’s Port of Mobile grew from approximately 502,000 TEU\ in 2021 to more than 563,000 TEUin 2023. With more growth expected, the Alabama Port Authority is now developing the Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF). The two new Konecranes RTGs will provide the backbone for container handling at the ICTF, supporting efficient transfers to rail and truck transportation.

In addition to active load control, which prevents container sway, the RTGs will have a range of Konecranes smart features that make operations safer, faster and automation ready. Auto-steering, auto-positioning and auto-TOS reporting work together to ensure efficient operation and accurate container placement, seamlessly integrated with the terminal operating system (TOS). Stack collision prevention and auto path optimizing enhance safety and yard efficiency, while auto-truck guiding directs road trucks accurately for container pick-up and drop-off.

This is the Alabama Port Authority’s first investment in Konecranes RTGs, extending a relationship that began in 2001 with the delivery of a Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane. That crane is still in operation, handling containers and breakbulk cargo.

“We’ve seen how durable and dependable Konecranes technology is in our daily operations. This track record gave us the confidence to expand the relationship with these RTGs,” said Doug Otto, Interim director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority. “The new cranes will set the standard for efficiency and handling capacity as we launch the intermodal terminal and scale up operations.“

“The agreement shows that when performance and reliability are critical – customers turn to Konecranes. We’re proud to support the Alabama Port Authority in this ambitious greenfield project,” said Alan Garcia, director regional sales Americas, at Konecranes, Port Solutions.

Konecranes says that the RTGs are part of its path to port automation, where container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. From smart features up to full automation, the path can include supervised operation and remote operation to smoothly introduce the power of automation.

“Full automation can be the final goal but it doesn’t have to be,” says Konecranes. “Flexibility is the key.”