Ports of Indiana completing key Mount Vernon infrastructure projects

Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon is nearing completion of $1.2 million in infrastructure improvement projects launched in 2023. These projects represent the largest annual capital investment at the Mount Vernon port since 2020 and nearly twice the combined total investments of 2021 and 2022.

The final project budgeted in 2023 for Mount Vernon is a double-track rail crossing replacement on Bluff Road that is scheduled for completion soon. The crossing, located on the west side of the port, will be closed for a few days this week during work, but multiple alternative routes are available for port traffic.

The 2023 Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon infrastructure projects included:

Purchase of a winch system for positioning barges at the general cargo dock;

Installation of 1,360 new railroad ties and new rail switches;

Asphalt repairs on Port Road, the port’s main artery;

Comprehensive underwater inspections of over 500 feet of dock wall along Piers 2 and 3, plus 12 mooring dolphins and 18 marine cells;

Purchase of a new snowplow truck;

Replacement of the double-track rail crossing on Bluff Road.

“We are committed to providing robust multimodal transportation infrastructure to support our customers’ growth,” said port director Jason May. “These projects address critical issues that allow us to maintain efficient operations of our roads, rail, and docks, and they are a prelude to bigger projects planned for 2024.”

Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon is the state’s largest port in cargo shipments and acreage, with more than 680 acres available for development, including a 544-acre megasite. The port handles approximately 6 million tons of cargo per year.

“We are very optimistic about future growth at Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “This port is a critical multimodal gateway that connects Southwest Indiana to the global marketplace. Our current and future investments represent a deep strategic commitment to provide our customers with a sustainable competitive advantage to grow business.”