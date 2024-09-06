Ports of Indiana celebrates opening of its first new dock in 20 years

Local officials and port workers celebrated the opening today of a new $6 million dock that will serve ocean vessels at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Partially funded by a U.S. Maritime Administration FASTLANE Grant, the project involved constructing more than 500 feet of new dock space that will handle bulk shipments via ocean vessels, lake carriers and river barges at the Lake Michigan port.

The celebration took place on the new “Berth 5” dock, located on the port’s northeast harbor, and was held in junction with a special Labor Appreciation Picnic for members of the port’s workforce, including the International Longshoremen’s Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

“Today marks a historic day for this region, our workers and this port,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “This is the first new dock Ports of Indiana has opened in 20 years and it signifies our commitment to support economic growth for our state. This new dock will provide critical global connections for Indiana companies and farmers as well as important jobs for local workers and their families. But the best part is, this new dock is just the beginning of our major growth plans for this port, and there is much more development to come.”

Berth 5 is one piece of $77 million in new investments currently under construction at the port. Projects are already underway to double capacity for truck traffic accessing the port, increase rail storage by 1,200 percent, add two additional docks, and develop Indiana’s first sea cargo container terminal.

“This port is well positioned to grow business and provide critical freight solutions for a variety of industrial and transportation sectors,” said port director Ryan McCoy. “The combination of our outstanding workforce and top-notch infrastructure creates a sustainable competitive advantage for our customers. This new dock will help bulk cargo shippers serve the road salt, agriculture, steel and construction markets in Indiana, Michigan and the greater Chicago area.”

The new dock was constructed to handle self-unloading bulk ships and to quickly transfer cargoes to railcars, trucks, barges and nearby ground storage. Cargoes handled by the port that will likely use this dock include salt, fertilizer, limestone, taconite, foundry coke, grain products, and various aggregates.

The project also introduces a “green shipping” alternative by offering customers the option to use an all-water supply chain connecting ocean vessels with river barges to reduce emissions. For comparison, one ocean vessel can carry 1,200 truckloads of cargo and a 15-barge river tow can carry 1,000 truckloads. About one third of the port’s shipments are carried on barges and two-thirds are carried by ships.