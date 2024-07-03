Ports get $48.4 million piece of $1.8 billion RAISE grants pie

Port projects are to receive $48.4 million of $1.8 billion of grants awarded June 28 under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. As in years past, the demand for RAISE funding outpaced available funds, with the DOT receiving almost $13 billion in requests for the $1.8 billion available this year.

The awards were welcomed by the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

“These port infrastructure projects will reap significant benefits to our nation’s supply chains and potentially transformational impacts locally,” said AAPA president and CEO Cary S. Davis. “Our ports extend a heartfelt thanks to Congress, the USDOT, and all the stakeholders involved in awarding these vital funds.”

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse – and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The following ports received RAISE grants:

Port of Bellingham in Washington State will receive almost $18 million to finalize on dock rail connections at the port’s shipping terminal;

Puerto Rico Ports Authority will receive more than $21 million for a wharf reconstruction and resiliency project;

San Diego Unified Port District will receive $5 million for a Phase II Planning Project to redevelop a terminal;

American Samoa Government Department of Port Administration will receive $3 million to develop a Port Masterplan; and

The Commonwealth Ports Authority of the Northern Mariana Islands, which received $1.26 million in planning grants for two berth improvement projects.

Find the full list of RAISE project awards HERE