Parker Towing Company promotes six to new leadership roles

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-headquartered Parker Towing Company, one of the largest family-owned barge lines in the United States, recently announced the promotion of six employees to new leadership roles. In addition to operating a fleet of towboats, over 400 open and covered hopper barges as well as a fleet of 30,000 BBL tank barges, the company also operates terminals for loading and unloading barges at several locations in Alabama and Tennessee. These terminals handle a broad range of dry and liquid cargo commodities and provide an intermodal link between barges, trucks, and rail

“These individuals exemplify Parker Towing’s dedication to professionalism and innovation, and I am confident they will drive our company’s continued success,” said company president Tim Parker III.

Lucian Lott has been promoted to senior vice president of sales. With a maritime career that began in 1978 as a deckhand with Ryan Walsh Stevedoring (Southern Marine), Lott transitioned to shoreside roles in operations, dry cargo sales, and marine operations development. He joined Parker Towing in 2016 as a sales representative, where he successfully expanded the company’s barge sales operations. Most recently, Lott served as vice president of sales. His extensive experience in both on-water and shoreside operations has been instrumental in the growth of the company’s sales division.

Jared Phillips, has been promoted to vice president of information systems for Parker Towing Company Inc. and its subsidiaries. Since joining the company in 2011, he has held key roles including technology manager and director of business operations. With a career spanning manufacturing and transportation since 2008, he brings extensive knowledge and experience to his new role. He holds a bachelor of science degree in operations management from the University of Alabama’s School of Business earning dean’s list and president’s list honors and also serves on the Parker Towing Company board of directors

Dan Benken has been promoted to vice president of operations. Joining Parker Towing in 2018, he initially served as a business development associate in the ports division. He advanced to roles overseeing operations at the Port of Decatur and leading the development of the Ashland City terminal. Most recently, he served as director of operations for the barge line.

Will Sledge has been promoted to director of ports and terminals, where he will oversee the operations, safety, and financial performance of Parker Towing’s port facilities. Since joining the company in 2022, Sledge has held key roles including port manager, business and compliance manager, and regional operations manager

Jeremy Headley has been named vice president of sales, bringing nearly a decade of experience with him. A United States Merchant Marine Academy graduate, he joined Parker Towing as Director of sales in 2021.

Victor Lott has been promoted to port captain, managing Parker Towing’s growing operations in Mobile, Ala. Since joining the company in 2022, Lott has gained diverse experience across departments, from vessel operations to sales. Now based in Mobile, he oversees shift boat operations and is training for expanded responsibilities. Continuing a family tradition in maritime work, Lott is committed to fostering safety and operational excellence.