New State Road 249 bridge will double ocean cargo capacity at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor Written by Marine Log Staff









State and local officials yesterday celebrated the opening of a new highway bridge that will double ocean cargo capacity at Indiana’s Lake Michigan port, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. The new State Road 249 bridge will open Nov. 6, marking a key milestone in Indiana DOT’s $35.4 million multi-year project to double capacity on the only public roadway linking Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Greater Chicago/Northern Indiana market.

“State Road 249 is vital to the safe and expedited movement of people and commerce between the port and our state highway system,” said INDOT Commissioner Michael Smith. “The bridge handles hundreds of thousands of trucks annually carrying heavy, high-value cargos such as steel, chemicals, and ag products. Meanwhile, 30 feet below, critical rail lines carry passengers and freight throughout northern Indiana. INDOT is proud to play a central role in the port’s growth and to support Indiana’s global connections.”

“This bridge is a critical connector for global trade,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Ports require robust multimodal connections, and this new entrance will double our port’s capacity to handle critical ocean shipments. We have 17 ship berths and storage for 250 railcars, but only one truck lane entering the port. We are extremely grateful to Governor Holcomb, Commissioner Smith, and the entire INDOT team for providing a critical piece of infrastructure that will support future growth for this port and our state economy.”

“Our goal is to provide Indiana with a modern port system that connects local businesses to the world, and our customers depend on reliable supply chains and well-maintained infrastructure,” said Ryan McCoy, port director for Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “This bridge will allow us to better serve heavy-lift cargoes that were previously diverted to other routes and prepares this port for future container shipments starting in 2026. This project will also positively impact the environment by reducing congestion and idling time for vehicles, further lowering the port’s carbon footprint.”

After the new 1,200-foot State Road 249 bridge opens, INDOT and contractor Superior Construction will close the old structure and reconstruct the second bridge. Once the project is completed in 2026, S.R. 249 will provide a four-lane connection to the port. The port has had only two-lane access since opening in 1970. The current bridge was built in 2000.

Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor generates $4.6 billion in annual economic activity and supports 28,000 jobs. The new twin bridges are part of $77 million in recent construction projections at the port. This included adding three ship berths, two railyards, a new bulk warehouse and extensive infrastructure rehabilitation projects. The port also received federal approval to construct a new ocean container terminal scheduled to open in 2026.