New records set at annual River Bell Awards

On December 7, the 23rd annual River Bell Awards saw a record 600 people attend the event, which took place in Paducah, Ky. The event, which benefits New York-headquartered Seamen’s Church Institute’s (SCI) services and programs, raised over $500,000—also a record.

Through its work, SCI’s endeavor to make the maritime environment safer for all seafarers and mariners. For nearly 200 years, SCI has met the emerging needs of mariners by improving upon existing models and through embracing new technologies to care for this often overlooked and underappreciated population of critical workers.

“Seafarer centers, medical and dental clinics, telemedicine via radio, skillset classes, advanced simulator training, admiralty lawyers focused on protecting seafarer rights, mental and occupational health studies, and a corps of full-time, part-time, and non-stipendiary chaplains have served as a testimony to our mission,” according to SCI’s website. Since 1834, SCI has stood at the forefront in providing relief and support for mariners in need of assistance as they maintain our critical trade and transportation infrastructure across the oceans and along the rivers and coastal waterways.

During the ceremony, Darin Adrian, president, River Division, Marquette Transportation Company, received the 2023 River Bell Award (see intro photo). The 2023 River Bell, River Legend Award was presented to Gerald Clower, president and owner of Harbor Towing and Fleeting (see below).

Gerald Clower, second from left, received the River Legend Award on December 7, 2023.

The Distinguished Service Award, which went to Rear Adm. Richard Timme of the U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.). Other award winners can be found on SCI’s website.