New logistics company GOAL launches in Louisiana

Seeing surging project cargo demand across the U.S. Gulf region, a new logistics company has launched in Louisiana with a mission to offer U.S.-based, veteran-owned solutions for capital projects across the region. Called Gulf of America Logistics (GOAL), the Bossier City, La.-based company enters the market at a time of significant investment in large-scale energy, infrastructure and industrial developments.

Led by managing partner Brent Patterson, a U.S. Navy logistics veteran and former senior vice president at Blue Water Shipping, GOAL has been established to support clients executing major capital projects across sectors including LNG, petrochemicals, power generation, and infrastructure.

“The Gulf Coast is currently one of the hottest markets for capital projects in North America,” said Patterson. “From hydrogen hubs to carbon capture and refinery expansions, the demand for heavy-lift and specialized transport services is accelerating – and yet there have been very few local solutions providers. GOAL is here to change that.”

GOAL’s leadership team combines technical expertise with local regulatory knowledge and political insight. The company offers a full suite of logistics services including transportation engineering, feasibility studies, barging, rail and trucking, chartering, customs clearance, and HSSEQ.

“Our team brings decades of experience, not just in project execution but in navigating Louisiana’s complex regulatory environment – from permitting to levee systems,” Patterson added. “We’ve lived and worked through the Gulf’s hurricanes, tides and terrain. That local understanding is invaluable in mitigating the inherent risk that comes with operating in a challenging area such as the Gulf.”

Patterson said that while GOAL is focused primarily on delivering for U.S. capital projects, it also provides international 3PL support and multimodal solutions through its extended network.

The GOAL leadership team includes Rock Bordelon, owner and CEO of Allegiance Health Management, who joins as a partner. A Louisiana entrepreneur with deep ties to the region’s business and regulatory landscape, Bordelon brings with him local insight, commercial acumen and strong regional connections.

Fellow partner Chuck Paddock is a former executive at Ceres Barge Line and a specialist in steel and inland waterways, while GOAL’s vice president of operations, Keith Lincoln, is a former director of logistics at Bertling Logistics Inc. with over 20 years of global projects experience.

“Our team brings forwarding, barge, trucking, rail and EPC experience that’s critical to supporting the huge investment going on here in the Gulf,” said Patterson. “And as barge and other asset capacity tightens, we’re ready with solutions.”

GOAL is in the process of securing a port facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana and has also struck an exclusive agreement to provide asset-based trucking services in the region.

“We want to ensure that logistics contracts – and the jobs that come with them – are staying in the U.S. ” Patterson said. “We’re helping to defragment the supply chain, reduce risk to projects, and deliver value for developers, EPCs and OEMs.”