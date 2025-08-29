Maritime Partners completes Centerline Logistics acquisition

Maritime Partners LLC reports that its flagship fund has acquired Centerline Logistics Corporation a leading marine transportation company operating along the West Coast, East Coast and Gulf Coast of the United States. The transaction, which was first announced on June 24, 2025, closed on August 28, 2025.

The transaction incorporates Centerline into Maritime Partners’ growing portfolio of diversified marine assets, with Centerline’s highly experienced and dedicated management team remaining in place. In particular, Centerline’s CEO Matt Godden, will continue to lead the company as CEO and as a minority investor in Centerline, as the transaction seeks to ensure continuity of both leadership and Centerline’s longstanding reputation for operational excellence, safety, and customer service.

“We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and welcome Centerline into our growing portfolio of proven industry leaders and innovators,” said Maritime Partners CEO Bick Brooks. “Centerline’s position as one of the nation’s largest operators of Jones Act-qualified liquid petroleum barges, their best-in-class leadership team, and their impressive track record of all-around operational excellence make this an ideal addition to our portfolio. Building on a decades-long legacy, the outstanding work by their entire team since 2019 has transformed Centerline into a truly unique and differentiated business that has consistently outperformed the market and competitors. Our strategic partnership with management and recognition of Centerline’s organization-wide excellence position us to leverage the expertise and capabilities of the existing team while providing the capital and resources needed to accelerate Centerline’s positive momentum and realize additional growth opportunities.”

“Maritime Partners is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, growth-oriented owner that Centerline needs to maintain our core culture of operational excellence, safety and customer support as we pursue emerging opportunities in today’s competitive and fast-evolving environment,” said Godden. “Maritime Partners’ deep understanding of the maritime industry, combined with their long-term investment approach, makes them an ideal partner for Centerline, aligning interests at all levels of the organization around providing truly differentiated service to our customers and partners. I’m excited about the opportunities that today’s transaction will create for our team and our business.”

Underscoring Maritime Partners strong access to capital, the company worked with Atlas SP Partners to structure and arrange a warehouse facility supporting the acquisition of Centerline. The facility provides both upfront funding for the acquisition as well as capital to support future growth,

A privately-held company founded in 2015, Maritime Partners manages a diversified fleet of approximately 1,800 vessels, specializing in vessels that are used in the domestic Jones Act trades.