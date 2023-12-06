Manson wins $70.6 million dredging contract

Seattle, Wash., based Manson Construction Co. has been awarded a $70,627,100 firm-fixed-price contract for Norfolk Harbor and channel dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 civil construction and City of Virginia Beach funds in the amount of $70,627,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity