Liebherr delivers ship-to-shore crane to PSA Penn Terminals

PSA Penn Terminals at the Port of Philadelphia has received a third Liebherr ship-to-shore (STS) contrainer crane. The crane, designed and manufactured in Ireland, is one of over 130 marine cranes in operation at U.S. ports today.

“This delivery highlights Liebherr Container Cranes position as a trusted partner for U.S. container ports. Manufactured in Ireland and supported by our experienced U.S.-based team, our cranes provide secure, dependable, and high-efficiency solutions for ports across the country,” said Winston Ziegler, Head of Sales, Maritime Cranes, Liebherr USA Co. “At a time when performance pressure is constant, Liebherr STS cranes offer industry-leading availability during vessel operations.”

This third crane joins two others commissioned in 2018. John Brennan, president and CEO of PSA Penn Terminals said: “This new Liebherr ship-to-shore crane once again demonstrates our lasting commitment to being one of the best equipped, privately owned container terminals on the U.S. East Coast. These facilities, combined with our dedicated and experienced work force, allow us to provide top-of-the-line efficient and reliable services to our customers.”

The new STS crane features an 157-foot (48-meter) outreach, a 60-foot (18.288-meter) span, and a 50-foot (15-meter) back reach. With a lift height of 115 feet (35 meters) over rail and a safe working load of 66 tonnes. The STS crane is designed to boost operational efficiency and capacity at the terminal.

Speaking from Ireland, Declan O’Sullivan, General Manager Sales with Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., said: “Our first container crane delivery to the USA was in 1978, and since then, we have continued to supply high-performing cranes to meet the needs of our customers. With Liebherr’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities in Ireland and across Europe, we can provide prompt service and meet customer requirements across the USA.”